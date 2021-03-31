Dr. Robert Hiltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hiltz, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hiltz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Hiltz works at
Locations
Group Health Associates7810 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-1253
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a fabulous physician! My daughter is a complex case. Dr. Hiltz was prepared, listened. Nothing was rushed. He explained what he thought the problems were and why and explained what he was going to do next. He contacted some of her other doctors to consult. A real team player and very thorough. The office runs timely and the staff is knowledgeable, efficient and kind. All good!
About Dr. Robert Hiltz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiltz accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiltz works at
Dr. Hiltz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiltz.
