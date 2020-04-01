See All Nephrologists in Warren, MI
Dr. Robert Hillyer, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Hillyer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Hillyer works at Grunberger Diabetes Institute in Warren, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Nephrologists PC
    11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 799-0434
  2. 2
    Metropolitan Nephrologists
    27209 Lahser Rd Ste 222, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 352-3137
  3. 3
    Cornerstone Dialysis
    23857 Greenfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-6111
  4. 4
    11885 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 799-0434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan

  View other providers who treat Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2020
    We, my husband and I, could not be more grateful to have such a brilliant and compassionate kidney doctor. Dr. Hillyer explains things in a manner people can understand whether lay people or health care providers. He never talks down to either of us but does speak to me as the experienced RN I am. We feel safe in his care and have no doubts whatsoever that he is here for us and cares about our quality of life.
    Beth & Gary — Apr 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Hillyer, MD
    About Dr. Robert Hillyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760595060
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hillyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hillyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hillyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hillyer has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hillyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hillyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hillyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

