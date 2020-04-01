Dr. Robert Hillyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hillyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hillyer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
Metro Nephrologists PC11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 799-0434
Metropolitan Nephrologists27209 Lahser Rd Ste 222, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 352-3137
Cornerstone Dialysis23857 Greenfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
We, my husband and I, could not be more grateful to have such a brilliant and compassionate kidney doctor. Dr. Hillyer explains things in a manner people can understand whether lay people or health care providers. He never talks down to either of us but does speak to me as the experienced RN I am. We feel safe in his care and have no doubts whatsoever that he is here for us and cares about our quality of life.
About Dr. Robert Hillyer, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
