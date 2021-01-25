Dr. Robert Hillstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hillstrom, MD
Dr. Robert Hillstrom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Hillstrom Wright Plastic Surgery5911 N Honore Ave Ste 120, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 355-3223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Hillstrom is the most kind, patient, wonderful doctor and spent hours with me explaining everything. I had a rhinoplasty to fix my septum 12 years ago, and have had nothing but problems since. I had a horrible experience, and was very scared to do a revision, but I really was having trouble breathing (and hated my nose) so I went to see Dr. H. THANK GOD I DID! He fixed my septum (which was sideways), allowing me to actually breathe again, fixed the cartilage that was cut unnecessarily and grew over itself, and made my nose even, and my nostrils look perfect again! I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. H! This is the first time in my life I actually LOVE my nose when I look in the mirror and in pictures. I am so thankful for Dr. H and his kindness and perfection in his work. He spent almost 7 hours with me in surgery, and promised he wouldn't stop til it was perfect and it is! His team is great too! He is the best doctor, I can breathe and love my nose! A++++!!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225063548
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hillstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hillstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hillstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hillstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hillstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.