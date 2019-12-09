Overview

Dr. Robert Hill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.



Dr. Hill works at NOMS HEALTHCARE in Sandusky, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.