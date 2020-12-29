Dr. Robert Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hill, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
-
1
Valley ENT Associates15232 GREENFIELD DR, Athens, AL 35613 Directions (256) 233-1650
-
2
Valley Ear Nose & Throat Assocs1005 W Market St Ste 8, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 233-1650
-
3
Valley ENT Associates460 Lanier Rd Ste 203, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 772-7148
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
good doctor in Madison, Al. I gave him 4 stars because it is too difficult to get an appointment with him. It is usually 2 weeks or longer. Sometimes that is too long to wait. The alternative solution is :His nurse practitioner or whatever you call her assistant I do not know but she is only in Athens. That is a drive if a person does not feel like going to Athens. I prefer to see doctor Hill for my ENT health issues I do recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Hill, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1184835605
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.