Overview

Dr. Robert Higgins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Higgins works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

