Dr. Robert Higgins, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Higgins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Higgins works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Higgins, MD
- Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063429322
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Kentucky
- Carolinas Med Center
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Higgins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
