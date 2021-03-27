Dr. Robert Hewson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hewson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Hewson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Dr. Hewson works at
Locations
-
1
Herd Foot and Ankle344 Niagara Falls Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14223 Directions (716) 833-8094Monday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hewson?
He’s great. Helping me currently with terrible arthritis. Reasonably priced, good bedside manor. Appointments always available for more urgent/painful needs.
About Dr. Robert Hewson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013986512
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewson works at
Dr. Hewson has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.