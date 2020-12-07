Dr. Hewlett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hewlett, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hewlett, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ADELAIDE / THE MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Hewlett works at
Locations
Newport Pulmonary Associates320 Superior Ave Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 642-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is polite and efficient. Only had to wait a few minutes in the waiting room. I was done in about 45 minutes including scheduling a follow up appointment.
About Dr. Robert Hewlett, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1265441174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ADELAIDE / THE MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewlett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewlett has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewlett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewlett.
