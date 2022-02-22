Overview

Dr. Robert Hetzel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Hetzel works at Leesburg Sterling Family Practice in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.