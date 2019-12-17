Dr. Heslop Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Heslop Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Heslop Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 3515 Washington Rd Ste 566, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 941-4379
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to him for 30 years and he is truly one of a kind. Never a long wait , can get appointments on the same day , will not over medicate, will refer you to another doctor as soon as necessary. He is just a phenomenal human being ,as well as those who’ve worked there
About Dr. Robert Heslop Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1366426892
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
