Dr. Robert Herscowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herscowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Herscowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Herscowitz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Herscowitz works at
Locations
-
1
David W. Alway MD5216 Dawes Ave, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 931-4746
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Providence Health Plans
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herscowitz?
My initial visits have gone very well, I do not have to sit for hours waiting to be seen. The doctor usually sees me within minutes of my arrival. He does answer questions and asks questions and gets the concern of the patient
About Dr. Robert Herscowitz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801838776
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Jefferson Med College
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herscowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herscowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herscowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herscowitz works at
Dr. Herscowitz has seen patients for Bronchiectasis, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herscowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Herscowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herscowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herscowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herscowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.