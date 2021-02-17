See All Gastroenterologists in Nashville, TN
Gastroenterology
3.5 (91)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Herring Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Dr. Herring Jr works at Nashville Gastrointestinal Specialists, Inc. in Nashville, TN with other offices in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Biopsy, Diarrhea and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nashville Gastroenterology and Hepatology PC
    330 Wallace Rd Ste 103, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 832-5530
    429 Nissan Dr Ste 103, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 832-5530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Biopsy
Diarrhea
Viral Hepatitis
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 17, 2021
    Dr. Herring is the kind of doctor every doctor should be. He was on time, courteous and friendly. He listened to what I could tell him even though he was well informed about me and had my X-rays up on the screen, and the history of my foot. He treated me like an adult who could understand what he had to say. That was important because after I turned 80, I’ve noticed with some doctors my quality time is shorter. He gave me as much time as I needed and clear instructions on what I could do and could not do if I decided not on surgery. If I decided on surgery he explained what he would do and what my recovery would look like. He also recommended a physical therapist that he would work with on my recovery. In my estimation you can’t get much better than that.
    Nancy Blackwelder — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Herring Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043219165
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Herring Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herring Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herring Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herring Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herring Jr has seen patients for Liver Biopsy, Diarrhea and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herring Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Herring Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herring Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herring Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herring Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

