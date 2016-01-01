Overview

Dr. Robert Hernandez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College/Thomas Jefferson and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Neuroscience and Spine Associates in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.