Dr. Robert Herman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Herman works at Digestive & Liver Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.