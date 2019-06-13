Dr. Robert Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Herman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Psychology Care PC310 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-7677
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
It is rare to find a Medical Doctor who cares about his/her patients. Dr. Herman is one in a million! He knows his business, is a fanastic gastro, and has super staff members. What more can you ask for!
About Dr. Robert Herman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Constipation, Indigestion, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
