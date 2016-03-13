See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Maitland, FL
Dr. Robert Hered, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
41 years of experience

Dr. Robert Hered, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hered works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Maitland Office
    790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 767-6411
    Metrowest Office
    1781 Park Center Dr Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 398-7730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farsightedness
Esotropia
Exotropia
Farsightedness
Esotropia
Exotropia

Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 13, 2016
    I can not recommend him enough! Excellent Pediatric opthalmologist. We drive 45 minutes out of our way just to see him. Understanding and patient. Sensitive and knowledgeable on the most up to date information.
    B.L.M in Palm bay — Mar 13, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Hered, MD

    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417968942
    Education & Certifications

    • University Pittsburgh School Med/Chldns
    • University Cincinnati Med Center
    • St Vincent Hospital
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hered, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hered is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hered has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hered has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hered has seen patients for Farsightedness, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hered on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hered. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hered.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hered, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hered appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

