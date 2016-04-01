Dr. Robert Henihan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Henihan, MD
Dr. Robert Henihan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Wilmington Gastroenterology5115 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-3010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Heihan for 3 years, he has the best memory of your case. He extremely caring and fantastic bedside manner.
About Dr. Robert Henihan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912950403
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- Meath/Adelaide Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henihan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henihan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henihan has seen patients for Dysphagia, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henihan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Henihan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henihan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.