Overview

Dr. Robert Hendrikson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Hendrikson works at Northeast Orthopaedic & Hand Surgery PC in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.