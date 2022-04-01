Dr. Robert Hendrikson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrikson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hendrikson, MD
Dr. Robert Hendrikson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
Robert P Hendrikson, M.d.60 Westwood Ave Ste 300, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-9166Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent surgeon. My brother had to have rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder and after two months and physical therapy, he now has full movement and no pain. He would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Hendrikson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hendrikson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendrikson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrikson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendrikson has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrikson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrikson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrikson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrikson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrikson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.