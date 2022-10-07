Overview

Dr. Robert Hendel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Hendel works at Tulane Doctor's Heart & Vascular - Metairie in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.