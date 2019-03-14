Dr. Hellard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hellard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hellard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital and Lawrence Medical Center.
Locations
1
Psychiatric Associates of North Al P.c.1606 CHURCH ST SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 351-1444
2
Mental Health Center1316 Somerville Rd SE Ste 1, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-6105
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Lawrence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hellard is a very good Dr. He has a genuine concern for his patients and when your with him he makes you feel like your the only one he has. He doesn’t over prescribe medication and always thinks a lot side effects of medicine he prescribes. He seems to have really good morales and is very good at getting to the bottom of the problems that you are facing in your life.
About Dr. Robert Hellard, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1174663496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hellard accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellard.
