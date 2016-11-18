Overview

Dr. Robert Heizelman II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Heizelman II works at Mercy Family Physicians in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.