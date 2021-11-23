Dr. Robert Hein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hein, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
The Physicians Group LLC14024 Quail Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 286-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best in town! Very personable, experienced and a really nice guy. My wife had complications with her procedures and he worked right through them. Follows up for as long as necessary and all the staff are exceptional. So glad we found him.
About Dr. Robert Hein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1023026697
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hein.
