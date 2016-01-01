Dr. Robert Heikowsky II, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heikowsky II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Heikowsky II, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Heikowsky II, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Panama City Beach, FL.
Dr. Heikowsky II works at
Locations
Beach Dental Studio8730 Thomas Dr Ste 1102, Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Directions (850) 446-3842Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heikowsky II?
About Dr. Robert Heikowsky II, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1013110097
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heikowsky II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heikowsky II accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heikowsky II using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heikowsky II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heikowsky II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heikowsky II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heikowsky II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heikowsky II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.