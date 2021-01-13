Dr. Robert Heidepriem III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidepriem III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Heidepriem III, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Heidepriem III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Heidepriem III works at
Locations
-
1
Birmingham Vascular Associates PC2018 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 214, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 423-2495
-
2
Grandview Medical Center3690 Grandview Pkwy Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 423-2495
- 3 1021 Montgomery Hwy Ste 206, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 423-2495
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr. Heideprien since 2013 when I started dialysis. He put in my port for peritoneal dialysis and my fistula for my hemodialysis. He's done revisions on my fistula as well. He has always been WONDERFUL. He usually knows what the problem is before he even does the fistulagram. I never have to wait more than a few minutes in his office. I'm usually in and out in 30 minutes or less. His staff is great as well. I'd recommend him any time.
About Dr. Robert Heidepriem III, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1619959673
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
