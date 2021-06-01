Dr. Robert Heck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Heck, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Heck, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery5005 Arlington Centre Blvd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 246-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery4030 Easton Sta Ste 260, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 246-6900
Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery4971 Arlington Centre Blvd, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 246-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Heck does an excellent job and is very thorough. I received his name several years ago from one of my clients.
About Dr. Robert Heck, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maui/Marina Del Ray Affil U Sc
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Med Coll OH
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Bowling Green State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Heck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heck.
