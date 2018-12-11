Overview

Dr. Robert Heath, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Heath works at Foot Surgical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.