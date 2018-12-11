See All Podiatrists in Sioux Falls, SD
Podiatry
4 (9)
28 years of experience
Dr. Robert Heath, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Heath works at Foot Surgical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Foot Surgical Center PC
    3217 S Carolyn Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

  Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital

Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Dec 11, 2018
    I highly recommend Dr. Robert Heath if you are considering any type of foot surgery. He and his staff are kind, friendly, and thorough. Thanks for making my surgery and follow up appointments a breeze.
    Elisa Beutler in Watertown, SD — Dec 11, 2018
    Podiatry
    28 years of experience
    English
    1538133368
    DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Dr. Heath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Heath works at Foot Surgical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

    Dr. Heath has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

