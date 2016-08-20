Dr. Robert Heary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Heary, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Heary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (Pennsylvania) and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Bay Ave Fl 2, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 577-2883
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heary?
I had two previous lumbar fusions & the second was completely botched. Feeling defeated & depressed when the surgeon #2 refused to listen when I KNEW there was something very wrong & was in extreme pain, I went to Dr. Heary for another opinion. He became my hero! He not only fixed the issue, he made me better than ever with stronger & additional hardware. I even had 2 cervical fusions by him not long after! Finally, I feel like ME again! Heary gave me excellent care/advice & he will for you too!
About Dr. Robert Heary, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1659407542
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Umdnj University Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (Pennsylvania)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heary has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.