Dr. Robert Heary, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Heary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (Pennsylvania) and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1 Bay Ave Fl 2, Montclair, NJ 07042 (973) 577-2883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 20, 2016
I had two previous lumbar fusions & the second was completely botched. Feeling defeated & depressed when the surgeon #2 refused to listen when I KNEW there was something very wrong & was in extreme pain, I went to Dr. Heary for another opinion. He became my hero! He not only fixed the issue, he made me better than ever with stronger & additional hardware. I even had 2 cervical fusions by him not long after! Finally, I feel like ME again! Heary gave me excellent care/advice & he will for you too!
Kerri J. in Ringwood, NJ — Aug 20, 2016
About Dr. Robert Heary, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659407542
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Residency
  • Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Internship
  • Umdnj University Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (Pennsylvania)
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Heary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heary has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heary.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

