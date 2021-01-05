Dr. Robert Hawes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hawes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hawes, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Hawes works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Center for Interventional Endoscopy601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 303-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawes?
Dr. Hawes has been very generous is scheduling PEG-J replacement surgeries better manage my Parkinson's Disease.
About Dr. Robert Hawes, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1295843241
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Clarian Indiana Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine Clarian Indiana Univ Hosp, Gastroenterology
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawes works at
Dr. Hawes has seen patients for ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography), Bile Duct Procedure and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.