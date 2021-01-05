See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Robert Hawes, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Hawes, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine

Dr. Hawes works at AdventHealth Medical Group Center for Interventional Endoscopy in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography), Bile Duct Procedure and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Center for Interventional Endoscopy
    601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Bile Duct Procedure
Pancreatitis
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Hernia
Malnutrition
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Biliary Drainage
Cirrhosis
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Atresia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Manometry
Megacolon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Hawes has been very generous is scheduling PEG-J replacement surgeries better manage my Parkinson's Disease.
    About Dr. Robert Hawes, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English
    • 1295843241
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Clarian Indiana Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine Clarian Indiana Univ Hosp, Gastroenterology
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hawes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hawes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hawes works at AdventHealth Medical Group Center for Interventional Endoscopy in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hawes’s profile.

    Dr. Hawes has seen patients for ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography), Bile Duct Procedure and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

