Dr. Robert Havlik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havlik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Havlik, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Havlik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Havlik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Center - Tosa Health Center1155 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5763
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Havlik?
I have had a few surgeries with Dr. Havlik and everything went well during and after my surgery, I recovered great and I have not had any more issues with my hand or wrist. I am happy I went to Dr. Havilk he is a GREAT doctor.
About Dr. Robert Havlik, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1629023221
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital|Chldns Hospital Of Philadelphia
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Havlik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Havlik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Havlik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Havlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havlik works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Havlik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havlik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.