Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Havlik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Havlik works at Plastic Surgery Center - Tosa Health Center in Wauwatosa, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Plastic Surgery Center - Tosa Health Center
    1155 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 (414) 377-5763

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Froedtert Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Carpal Tunnel Release
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
De Quervain's Release
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Fusion
Wrist Replacement
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Aug 29, 2022
    I have had a few surgeries with Dr. Havlik and everything went well during and after my surgery, I recovered great and I have not had any more issues with my hand or wrist. I am happy I went to Dr. Havilk he is a GREAT doctor.
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1629023221
    Beth Israel Hospital|Chldns Hospital Of Philadelphia
    YALE UNIVERSITY
