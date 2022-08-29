Overview

Dr. Robert Havlik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Havlik works at Plastic Surgery Center - Tosa Health Center in Wauwatosa, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.