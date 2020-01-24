Dr. Robert Hashemiyoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashemiyoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hashemiyoon, MD
Dr. Robert Hashemiyoon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine.
Ame Medical Group Inc.8500 Florence Ave Ste 101, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 202-5020
American Vein and Aesthetic Institute301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 107, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (310) 271-5875
Studio City Office13041 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 Directions (310) 271-5875
Los Angeles Liposuction Centers8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 630, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 271-5875Wednesday9:00am - 6:00pm
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Commercial Insurance Company
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Health Net
Dr. Robert always takes the time to explain the process to me and asks me to call anytime I have concerns or questions. I have never had to call him because he is very thorough with his explanations. He is the only doctor that I will ever use to treat me. I heard other patients in the waiting room state how good his care is .
Internal Medicine
33 years of experience
English, Persian, Russian and Spanish
1205903762
Washington Hospital Center
George Washington University School Of Medicine
Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Hashemiyoon speaks Persian, Russian and Spanish.
