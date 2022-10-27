Dr. Robert Hartzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hartzler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Hartzler, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital, Resolute Health Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hartzler works at
The Orthopaedic Institute400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics - New Braunfels601 Creekside Xing # 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - New Braunfels545 Creekside Xing Ste 206, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 281-9595
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - Downtown1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 804-5630
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Resolute Health Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband had Dr. Hartzler replace his shoulder and Dr. Hartzler performed rotator cuff surgery on my shoulder. Dr. Hartzler is very competent, he listens to the patient, and very personable. His supporting staff is also excellent. He deserves 10 stars!
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Clinic
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
