Dr. Robert Hartwig, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hartwig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
Dr. Hartwig works at
Locations
Northwest Ohio Orthopedics6444 Monroe St Ste 1, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-2553
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My most recent visit to Dr. Hartwig was for numbness in my left hand. He was careful to rule out all causes except a carpal tunnel restriction. Dr. Hartwig released the restriction in 45 minutes under local anesthesia. I was in and our in about two hours and drove myself home. Aftercare staff has been very attentive and caring. I'd recommend this practice.
About Dr. Robert Hartwig, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1255446845
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartwig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartwig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartwig has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartwig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartwig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartwig.
