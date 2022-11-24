Dr. Robert Hartvigsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartvigsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hartvigsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hartvigsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Newberry County Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
MDVIP - Columbia, South Carolina100 Wildewood Park Dr, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 723-8549
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a retired RN and have always trusted his care no matter what the problem. I don’t know how he retains so much knowledge and can give statistics to issues and solutions immediately. I never felt rushed or that any problem of mine wasn’t important.
About Dr. Robert Hartvigsen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386604601
Education & Certifications
- Richland Meml Hosp
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Newberry County Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
