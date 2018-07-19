Dr. Robert Hartmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hartmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hartmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Hartmann works at
Locations
Dedicated to Women ObGyn200 Banning St Ste 320, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 674-0223
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hartmann handled my 4th c-section which was more stressful for me because my uterus was extremely thin and the possibility of uterine rupture was there. My daughter was delivered at 37 weeks and she is happy and healthy! Dr Hartmann was AMAZING in the OR and kept me calm and completely relaxed during the entire procedure (including a tubal) because he was aware of my extreme anxiety. I am so thankful for Dr. Hartmann and I think he is an incredible Dr!!! Jessica Canino
About Dr. Robert Hartmann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265416911
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartmann works at
Dr. Hartmann has seen patients for Colposcopy, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hartmann speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmann.
