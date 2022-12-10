See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Flowood, MS
Dr. Robert Harris, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (371)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Harris, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Harris works at Southeast Urogyn in Flowood, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Continence Center at Southeast Urogyn
    1040 River Oaks Dr Ste 101, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 948-6540
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
  2. 2
    Southeast Urogyn
    111 Colony Crossing Way Ste 260, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Apical Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cystitis
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Relaxation Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sacrocolpopexy Prolapse Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 371 ratings
    Patient Ratings (371)
    5 Star
    (366)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Thank you, Dr. Harris, for your professional and personable treatment. I'm happy that my GYN referred me to you for my successful surgery. You and all of the staff were knowledgeable and kind.
    — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Harris, MD

    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982641189
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    • U Miss
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    • Mississippi State University
