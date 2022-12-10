Dr. Robert Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Harris, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
1
The Continence Center at Southeast Urogyn1040 River Oaks Dr Ste 101, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 948-6540Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pm
2
Southeast Urogyn111 Colony Crossing Way Ste 260, Madison, MS 39110 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Mississippi Health Partners
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Thank you, Dr. Harris, for your professional and personable treatment. I'm happy that my GYN referred me to you for my successful surgery. You and all of the staff were knowledgeable and kind.
About Dr. Robert Harris, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1982641189
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- U Miss
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
371 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.