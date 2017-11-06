Dr. Robert Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Harris, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Gamma West Cancer Services - Layton/Davis2132 N Robins Dr Ste B101, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5658
-
2
Idaho Cancer Center3245 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 254-5318Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Dr. Harris was excellent to work with in my radiation therapy sessions. He knew the type of cancer I had, and exactly how to treat it with tomotherapy. He was always open to question and went the extra mile to provide recommendations on care during and after treatment. His staff at Gamma West was proactive ensuring comfort during the treatments, and always had a positive attitude. I was glad to have done my treatments with this facility, and would highly recommend them for radiation therapy.
About Dr. Robert Harris, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144369752
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute MD
- Naval Hosp San Diego
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.