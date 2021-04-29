Dr. Robert Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Harris, MD
Dr. Robert Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their residency with Brooke Army Med Center
Hughston Clinic Trauma Columbus2000 10th Ave Ste 270, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 992-6590
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Husband and I were in an accident with a sedated mule on 1/30 that fell on us breaking his right ankle and tibia . Breaking my left tibia plateau. Our local ER did very little so we went to Dr Harris the following Monday and Tuesday morning Dr Harris preformed surgery on both of us and we completed our 12 weeks of rechecks with him yesterday. Now we are putting pressure on our legs again and going to 6 weeks of referred therapy Dr Harris and his staff have bee GREAT. They have worked with us our appointment times being together because we are one and a half hours away Couldn’t ask for better care !
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1134126378
- Brooke Army Med Center
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
