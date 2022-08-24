Overview

Dr. Robert Harrington, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine|The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Harrington works at Family Medicine of Huber Heights in Huber Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.