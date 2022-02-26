Dr. Robert Harley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Harley, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Harley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Southpark Surgery Center LLC6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Harley was very good. He checked out my mucus problem.Looked down my throat and informed me that I have acid reflux and maybe sleep apnea..which is true.Dr Harley suggested that I talk to my primary Doctor to set up a sleep study.Dr. Harley is really good at his job
About Dr. Robert Harley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Pennsylvania
- Harvard Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Harley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harley has seen patients for Sinusitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harley.
