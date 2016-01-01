Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD is a Dermatologist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Hargrove works at
Locations
-
1
Robert H Hargrove MD10 Sierra Gate Plz Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 784-1155
- 2 3 Medical Plaza Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4766
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hargrove?
About Dr. Robert Hargrove, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1114940343
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hargrove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargrove accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hargrove works at
Dr. Hargrove has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.