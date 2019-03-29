Dr. Robert Harford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Harford, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Harford, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Robert Harford M.d. A Medical Corp.750 E Latham Ave Ste 3, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 658-2271
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is very good. He is always on time. He checks me carefully for any suspicious moles. He takes time to answer questions and is caring, gentle and thorough. Highly recommend
About Dr. Robert Harford, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Harford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harford.
