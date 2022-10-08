Dr. Robert Hardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hardi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine of Budapest and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Hardi works at
Locations
Physicians Associates6000 Executive Blvd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 468-8999
Physicians Associates - Chevy Chase5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 645, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardi?
Multiple healthcare concerns were able to get resolved. Such relief to find a path to better health. Have referred several people who have multiple healthcare concerns and don’t know how to manage what first.
About Dr. Robert Hardi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, German and Hungarian
- 1285693440
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Cornell Med C
- University Nm Hospital
- Semmelweis U Med Sch
- University of Medicine of Budapest
- Apaczai Gymnasium
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardi has seen patients for Gastritis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hardi speaks German and Hungarian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.