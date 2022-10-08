Overview

Dr. Robert Hardi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine of Budapest and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Hardi works at Physician Associates in Rockville, MD with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.