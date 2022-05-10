Dr. Robert Hardesty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardesty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hardesty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hardesty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Hardesty works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Eye ENT Institute Srgy Center4500 Brockton Ave Ste 105, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 788-2788
-
2
Imagine Plastic Surgery4646 Brockton Ave Ste 302, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 686-7600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardesty?
After waiting 41 years since the birth of my twins, I finally decided to get a tummy tuck, Dr. Hardesty was recommended by a friend and I'm so glad that I listened to her. Everyone at the office was very kind and Dr. Hardesty was very skilled at what he does. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Robert Hardesty, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1437170933
Education & Certifications
- Wash University Chldns Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Loma Linda Univ
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardesty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardesty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardesty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardesty works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardesty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardesty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardesty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardesty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.