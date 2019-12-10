Dr. Robert Harden Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harden Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Harden Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Harden Sr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Harden Sr works at
Locations
Perfect Balance Psychiatric Services Pllc3028 Communications Pkwy Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-9975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2222 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 202, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (972) 985-9975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Greatest doctor. Never gave up on my daughter!
About Dr. Robert Harden Sr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harden Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harden Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harden Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harden Sr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harden Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harden Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harden Sr.
