Dr. Robert Hanna, DDS
Dr. Robert Hanna, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA.
Aspen Dental1315 Shaw Ave Ste 102, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 203-1492
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
dr hanna extracted 7 upper and did one grafts. He was able to get my primary to fax my latest health reports as I am 73 which were reviewed and we proceded under anathesia as I was fearful. I felt no pain/ I went home painfree and am healinlg nicely. He is super presents well in his scrubs which look custom made. . I hope he will be available when its time to do my lowers. Thanks you so much Dr Hanna I highly recommend
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1770934481
