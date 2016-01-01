See All Urologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Robert Hanley Jr, MD

Urology
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Hanley Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Hanley Jr works at Anne Arundel Urology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Urology PA
    600 Ridgely Ave Ste 130, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 768-0036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Robert Hanley Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306965793
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hanley Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanley Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanley Jr works at Anne Arundel Urology in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Hanley Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Hanley Jr has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanley Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hanley Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanley Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

