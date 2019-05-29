Dr. Robert Handy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Handy, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Handy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Trevose, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Handy works at
Locations
-
1
Trevose Office4979 Old Street Rd Ste B, Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (267) 291-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind and is patient with all of my questions.
About Dr. Robert Handy, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1790764538
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Army Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Villanova University

Dr. Handy speaks Korean.
