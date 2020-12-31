Dr. Robert Handley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Handley, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Handley, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.
Flower Mound Vein Center4921 Long Prairie Rd Ste 110, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 410-5757
North Texas Fibroids8877 Harry Hines Blvd # 100, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (972) 724-2000
Consult completed via Telehealth. Very informative at that time from staff and doctor. Procedure Day was awesome. I can not express enough how amazing his staff were; friendly, and professional. In recovery stages at the moment and feeling great, but let me tell you when you call after hours of your procedure- Dr. Handley calls you back!!!!!??????
About Dr. Robert Handley, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386698538
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Texas A&M University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
