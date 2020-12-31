See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Robert Handley, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Handley, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.

Dr. Handley works at Flower Mound Vein Center in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Flower Mound Vein Center
    4921 Long Prairie Rd Ste 110, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 410-5757
  2. 2
    North Texas Fibroids
    8877 Harry Hines Blvd # 100, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 724-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 31, 2020
    Consult completed via Telehealth. Very informative at that time from staff and doctor. Procedure Day was awesome. I can not express enough how amazing his staff were; friendly, and professional. In recovery stages at the moment and feeling great, but let me tell you when you call after hours of your procedure- Dr. Handley calls you back!!!!!??????
    About Dr. Robert Handley, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386698538
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    • Texas A&M University
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Handley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Handley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Handley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Handley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

