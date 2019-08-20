Dr. Robert Hally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hally, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Hally works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Physicians4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 305, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-5763
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Hally, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Presby Hosp-U
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hally has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.