Dr. Robert Hall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Internal Medicine Of Griffin in Griffin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.